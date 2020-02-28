The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Friday in Bauchi, inducted 17 Special Forces (SF) as part of efforts to boost the fight against insecurity in the country.

The air chief also inaugurated the `Obstacle Course and Rappelling Tower at the NAF Base, Bauchi.

Represented by AVM Idi Amin, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Grand Training Command, Headquarters, Abubakar said security challenges in the country necessitated the training of more personnel as special operatives.

“As we all know, the contemporary security challenges we are currently witnessing, necessitated the training of more personnel as special operatives.

“These operatives enable us to achieve effects outside the perimeter thereby conferring upon us the necessary advantages to confront asymmetric threats,’’ he said.

Abubakar said the NAF would be transformed into a highly professional force through capacity building to respond to security urgency in the country.

“I desired to transform the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of airpower in response to our national security imperatives.

“One of the key drivers of this vision hinges on human capacity development for improved professional performance,’’ Abubakar said.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for giving attention to the NAF, adding that the support provided by the Federal Government had positively impacted on the service.

Abubakar promised unalloyed loyalty and commitment of the NAF to the government policy thrust of providing security, improved economy and fighting corruption.

Earlier, the Commandant, Regiment Training Centre Annex Bauchi, Wing Commander Kehinde Akinyosade, said that a 23-course obstacle and rappel tower for the training of special operatives in Bauchi had been completed.

He said the tower was aimed at equipping trainees with necessary skills, tactics and procedures required to function effectively as operatives in a `NAF Special Operation Force Unit.’

The commander said that 275 personnel were nominated for the Special Forces screening out of which only 117 personnel; 7 officers and 110 airmen/airwomen were inducted. (NAN)