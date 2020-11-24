Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has bombarded a logistics base belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics base killing scores of their fighters in air strikes conducted at Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who made this known said “The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has knocked out an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) logistics base and neutralized several of their fighters in air strikes conducted at Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State. The mission was executed on 22 November 2020 on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the location, with its makeshift structures camouflaged under dense vegetation, was being used by the terrorists as a hub for logistics items conveyed via the lake and its tributaries for onward transportation using trucks/ motorcycles.

“The Air Task Force therefore dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. Overhead the target area, significant number ISWAP elements were observed. These were engaged in successive passes by the NAF attack aircraft resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters.

“The Military High Command commends the Air Task Force for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in the conduct of operations in order to rid the Country of all terrorists elements.”