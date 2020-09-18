Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said the Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has killed scores of bandits in Kwaimbana Forest area of Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to have been killed while having a meeting in the area.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement said “Several armed bandits have been neutralized and their meeting venue significantly damaged in air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE in Kwaimbana Forest area of Kaduna State. The air raid was conducted yesterday, 17 September 2020, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the identification of the hideout along with a building in the centre of the area which was being used by the armed bandits as meeting venue.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target area, scoring accurate hits which resulted in the damage of the building as well as neutralization of several bandits”.