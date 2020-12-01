Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has bombarded more strongholds belonging to leaders of Boko Haram leaders and killed scores of their fighters located in the Sambisa Forest area as well as at a settlement about 1.7 Km East of Yale, both in Borno State.

Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who made this known in a statement said “In continuation of the air interdiction missions being conducted as part of subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI 2, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) leaders and neutralized several of their fighters in separate air strikes executed in the Sambisa Forest area as well as at a settlement about 1.7 Km East of Yale, both in Borno State. The air raids were undertaken yesterday, 30 November 2020, after credible Human Intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that some of the BHTs that carried out recent attacks against innocent civilians were harboured in makeshift structures under the dense vegetation of the Sambisa Forest while others were tracked to the settlement East of Yale.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the 2 locations. The attack aircraft, while taking turns to engage the targets, delivered lethal bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists”.