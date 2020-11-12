Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has bombarded another logistics base belonging to the Boko Haram group at Njimia and Dure in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who made this known in a statement said, “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has recorded more successes in its air campaign against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the North East of the Country. The latest of these was achieved through air strikes executed on 10 November 2020 at Njimia and Dure in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State. The attacks, which resulted in massive damage to the BHTs’ structures as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters, were conducted after series of aerial surveillance missions showed resurgence of activities in the 2 locations.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft

to engage the locations. The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their successive bomb and rocket runs resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures and neutralization of several BHTs. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the Nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones”.