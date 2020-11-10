Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed fuel storage facility belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and killed scores of their fighters hibernating at Tumbun Allura, a terrorists hub located on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said: “The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and destroyed some of their structures, including a suspected fuel storage facility, at Tumbun Allura, a terrorists’ logistics hub on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

“The air raid was executed yesterday, November 8, 2020, on the heels of credible human intelligence reports as well as aerial surveillance missions, which led to the identification of a command post as well as a suspected fuel dump, with large number of jerry cans and barrels concealed in make shift structures within the settlement.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attacked aircraft, dispatched by the Air Task Force to engage the location, scored accurate hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ fuel dump, which was seen engulfed in flames. Several ISWAP elements were also neutralized as a result of the air strike.