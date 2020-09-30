



Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have destroyed another stronghold and logistics base of the Boko Haram terrorists and killed scores of their fighters at Tumbuma Baba, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche

Made this known said “Several terrorists have been neutralized and their hideouts and logistics structures destroyed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE at Tumbuma Baba, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State, which serves as a logistics hub for Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements. This was achieved in air strikes executed on 29 September 2020 under the ongoing subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM 2 after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicated that several ISWAP fighters and some of their leaders had converged in some structures concealed under the thick vegetation of the area, preparing to launch an attack.

“The ATF therefore dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing several terrorists and destroying their structures.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain its efforts to rid the North East zone of all terrorists and other criminal elements.