Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have foiled another terrorists attack on Ajiri, a settlement in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State and killed scores of the terrorists in an air raid.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has dealt yet another blow on insurgents operating in the North East of the Country, with the elimination of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destruction of their gun trucks at Ajiri in Borno State. This was achieved on the night of 19 December 2020 sequel to reports that the terrorists, in about 7 gun trucks, had attempted to breach Ajiri, a settlement in Mafa Local Government Area of the State.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the BHTs. The NAF gunships delivered accurate hits, destroying 2 of the gun trucks and neutralizing several terrorists”.