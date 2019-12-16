Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force Monday said its Operation RATTLE SNAKE, launched to rout the remnants of terrorists and other criminal groups terrorizing the peace in the North East have again killed several members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola who made this known said that the NAF jets under

the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said the terrorists met their end and their conference hall destroyed after they assembled for a meeting at one of their hideouts in Kollaram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

Daramola’s statement reads: “In continuation of Operation RATTLE SNAKE, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized some Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters as they assembled for a meeting at their hideout in Kollaram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

“The operation was executed on 14 December 2019 following credible intelligence reports indicating that some of the ISWAP leaders had assembled for a meeting in one of two buildings at the centre of the settlement. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets dispatched by the ATF to attack the location scored accurate hits on the target building completely obliterating it and killing its terrorists’ occupants.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.”