The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its fighter-jets have bombed another logistics base belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

Director of public relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known, said that the fighter jets destroyed one gun-truck and killed a number of ISWAP fighters during the raid.

Daramola stated:“In continuation of Operation Decisive Edge, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has successfully knocked out some logistics facilities and other structures belonging to elements of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State. Similarly, aircraft dispatched by the ATF to provide close air support for ground troops at Gubio in the Northwestern part of Borno State also destroyed one gun-truck and eliminated some ISWAP fighters at the location.

“The attack at Bukar Meram was executed on March 9, on the heels of intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists had resumed using the settlement to store their logistics supplies. Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its fighter-jets to attack the location, with their munitions, hitting and destroying the identified structures.

“In a similar vein, on March 11, fighter-jets and a helicopter gunship scrambled by the ATF to provide close air support to ground troops at Gubio neutralized an ISWAP gun-truck and some of their fighters as they attempted to beat a retreat after they were roundly defeated by a combination of air and ground fire.”