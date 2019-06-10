Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its Air Task Force (ATF), engaged in the ongoing terrorism war, has destroyed a command post belonging to the Boko Haram group and killed scores of terrorists operating within the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the destruction of the command post which also serves as a major tactical command followed a persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), of the service.

Daramola said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has recorded another major breakthrough against the remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) operating in the Sambisa Forest general area of Borno State.

“The operation, which led to the obliteration of a major tactical command centre as well as the neutralisation of several terrorists, was executed today, June 10, 2019, after persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the identification of a compound within Alafa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest that was being used by the terrorists as a command post. Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Alpha Jet to attack the location.

“Overhead the vicinity of interest, the target compound was spotted with a heavy presence of terrorists.

“The Alpha Jet attacked the location in successive passes scoring accurate hits on the target leading to the obliteration of the tactical command centre and neutralisation of several BHT fighters.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the North East.”