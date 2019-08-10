Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) on counterinsurgency operations in the North East has destroyed a command and control centre belonging to Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWA) at Dusula on the fringes of the Lake Chad.

Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said: