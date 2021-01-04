From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed scores of terrorists and destroyed their structures and logistics stores at Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari in Borno State

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, said: “In continuation of the series of air interdiction missions being conducted to rid the North East of the country of terrorist elements, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has taken out more Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) hideouts and eliminated several of their fighters at two locations – Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari – both in Borno State. The air strikes were executed yesterday, January 2, 2021, employing appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships based on credible intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs had recently established camps at the two settlements, where they store their logistics items as well as plan and launch attacks.