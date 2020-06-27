Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary Operation LONG REACH, has destroyed a logistics base belonging to the Boko Haram group and killed scores of its fighters at Tongule and Bukar Meram in Borno State

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche said “A Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) logistics base has been destroyed and scores of their fighters neutralized in another set of successful air interdiction missions executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary Operation LONG REACH. “The air strikes were carried out on 25 June 2020, at Tongule and Bukar Meram in Borno State after series of surveillance missions indicated a resurgence of terrorists’ activities at the 2 settlements. Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to engage the 2 locations.

“At Tongule, where recent credible intelligence indicated frequent convergence of BHTs, about 35 terrorists were spotted by the NAF surveillance aircraft in different parts of the settlement as it vectored the fighter jets to attack the target area. The munitions from the jets hit designated areas within the settlement, destroying some structures and taking out many of the terrorists.

“Similarly, at Bukar Meram, a BHT logistics hub on the fringes of the Lake Chad, the air strikes, which were carefully timed and executed in multiple waves for maximum effects, resulted in the obliteration of designated portions of the terrorists’ facilities. Several of their fighters were also killed in the process.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism. The Defence Headquarters equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country”.