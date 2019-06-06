Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed anothera logistics base belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at the fringes of Lake Chad.

NAF director of public relationship and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said that the camp was deployed following Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform.

Daramola said: “The sustained air offensive against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on the fringes of Lake Chad has yielded additional results as the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole today, June 5, destroyed terrorists’ structures and logistics facilities at Tumbun Kaiyowa in Northern Borno State. The operation was executed following confirmation by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform that some terrorists were harboured along with their logistics items and facilities in some structures well-camouflaged under dense vegetation within the location. Accordingly, the ATF scrambled two Alpha Jet aircrafts to attack the location, recording direct hits on the structures and logistics facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames. Several ISWAP fighters were equally neutralized as a result of the strikes.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the North East.”