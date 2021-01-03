From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has bombarded a newly constructed logistics base belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists at MANA WAJI in Borno State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement said: “Air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to deal decisive blows on terrorist elements operating in the North-East zone of the country with the elimination of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and the destruction of their structures and logistics store. The latest of these was achieved yesterday, January 1, 2021, at MANA WAJI in Borno State where the BHTs set up a new settlement.

“The airstrikes, which were executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, were carried out after a series of aerial surveillance missions revealed that the new settlement was being used to store their weapons and logistics items and as well as plan and stage attacks. On sighting the NAF aircraft, the insurgents were seen fleeing the location. Consequently, in a pre-emptive move, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the new location in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and logistics stores. Several insurgents were also neutralised in the process.”