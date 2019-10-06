Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its fighter jets have killed scores of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists and destroyed another of their strongholds in the northeastern part of the country.

NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the bombardment was carried out by its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, on Friday, after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the terrorists were using the location as a staging area to attack troops’ positions.

Daramola said: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) sustained onslaught against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Northeast of the country has again yielded significant results with the destruction of another ISWAP hideout and neutralization of several of their fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State. The airstrike was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday, 4 October 2019, after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement. Overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms. The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits that led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast”.