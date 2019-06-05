Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed another logistics base belonging to the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), on the fringes of Lake Chad.

NAF, Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement said that the camp was destroyed following Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform.

Daramola said “The sustained air offensive against remnants of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on the fringes of Lake Chad has yielded additional results as the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, today, June 5, 2019, destroyed terrorists’ structures and logistics facilities at Tumbun Kaiyowa in northern Borno State. The operation was executed following confirmation by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform that some terrorists were harboured, along with their logistics items and facilities, in some structures well-camouflaged under dense vegetation within the location. Accordingly, the ATF scrambled 2 Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, recording direct hits on the structures and logistics facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames. Several ISWAP fighters were equally neutralised as a result of the strikes.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain the effort to completely degrade the terrorists in the North East.”