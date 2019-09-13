Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it’s Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has bombarded a training camp belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known said the destruction of the camp followed an intelligence report that the camp located on one of the Lake Chad islands, was being used by the terrorists to train and indoctrinate new fighters.

Daramola said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has recorded another major feat with the destruction of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) training camp near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno Sate. The operation was executed on 10 September 2019, based on credible intelligence reports and confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that identified a building on one of the Lake Chad islands that was being used by the terrorists as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters.

“The ATF therefore dispatched its aircraft to attack the location, which upon arrival over the target area, observed significant activity of the terrorists. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the building completely destroying it and neutralising the ISWAP occupants. The few other fighters seen fleeing the location were mopped-up by follow-on attacks.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the North East.”