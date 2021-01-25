From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the air component of Operation Thunder Strike has killed scores of bandits operating from Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement at the weekend, said, “The operation was executed yesterday, January 23, 2021, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating the significant presence of armed bandits in the area, which is about 20km west of the Kaduna-Abuja highway. Accordingly, after series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.