Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has bombarded another logistics base belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists and killed scores of their fighters at Arina Woje, Warshale and Valangide in Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement, said: “In continuation of the sustained offensive against terrorist elements in the North East zone of the Country under subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has eliminated several terrorists and destroyed their structures, including logistics facilities, at Arina Woje, Warshale and Valangide in Borno State.

“The air strikes were executed on September following credible Intelligence as well as confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicating a resurgence of terrorists’ activities at the 3 locations.

“At Arina Woje in Marte Local Government Area (LGA), where Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements were confirmed to be hibernating, the identified targets were attacked by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, resulting in the destruction of some structures and the neutralization of several terrorists.

“In the same vein, terrorist elements responsible for recent attacks in the Dikwa general area were tracked to Warshale and taken out as the NAF attack aircraft took turns in engaging the settlement.

“The air strike on Valangide in the Sambisa Forest area on the other hand was undertaken at night by helicopter gunships, which mopped-up the terrorists as they strafed the location.”