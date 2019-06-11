Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) engaged in the ongoing terrorism war has destroyed a command post belonging to the Boko Haram group and killed scores of terrorists operating within the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

Director public relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the destruction of the command post which also serves as a major tactical command followed a persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) of the service.

Daramola said: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has recorded another major breakthrough against remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) operating in the Sambisa forest general area of Borno State.

“The operation, which led to the obliteration of a major tactical command centre as well as the neutralization of several terrorists, was executed on 10 June 2019, after persistent ISRmissions led to the identification of a compound within Alafa on the fringes of the Sambisa forest that was being used by the terrorists as a command post. Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Alpha Jet to attack the location.