Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its fighter jets from its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole have bombarded buildings used as warehouse by the Boko Haram in Borno State.

The buildings located at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno Forest, in Borno State, is being used by terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said; “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft detailed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole have destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) camp at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno Forest, in Borno State. The operation was executed on September 22, 2019 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that some buildings within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.

“The ATF, therefore, dispatched helicopter gunships and ground attack aircraft to engage the location in successive strikes, scoring devastating hits on the target area leading to destruction of several of the buildings and neutralisation of their BHT occupants.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.”