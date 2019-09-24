Molly Kilete, Abuja

Fighter jets from the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) Air Task Force (ATF) of anti-terror Operation LAFIYA DOLE have bombarded a building used as a warehouse by Boko Haram terrorist in Borno State, the Air Force said on Tuesday.

The buildings located at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno forest, in Borno State, was being used terrorists to store their supplies and other resources, according to the NAF.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said that:

“Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft detailed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) Camp at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno Forest, in Borno State. The operation was executed on 22 September 2019 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that some buildings within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.

“The ATF therefore dispatched helicopter gunships and ground attack aircraft to engage the location in successive strikes, scoring devastating hits on the target area leading to destruction of several of the buildings and neutralization of their BHT occupants.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”