Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has bombarded the logistic house and other structures used by the Boko Haram terrorists to store their items at Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who made this known in a statement, said “In continuation of the sustained onslaught against Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) targets in the North East of the Country, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some compounds in Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest, where the BHTs keep their logistic items. This was achieved through air strikes executed yesterday, 19 May 2020, following credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that led to the identification of the nondescript cluster of structures within the settlement that were being used by the BHTs to house their fuel and other logistics.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate Force Package of attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to take out the target. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack assets scored accurate hits in their bombing runs on the target area, completely obliterating the logistics stores as well as causing damage to several other BHT structures in the settlement.

“The Chief of the Air Staff commends the Air Task Force for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East”.