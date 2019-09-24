Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said its fighter jets from its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has bombarded a building used as warehouse by the boko haram terrorist in Borno State.

The buildings located at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno Forest, in Borno State, is being used terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.

NAF, Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement said, “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft detailed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) Camp at Abulam, a settlement on the fringes of the Allagarno Forest, in Borno State.

“The operation was executed on 22 September 2019 after series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that some buildings within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.

“The ATF therefore dispatched helicopter gunships and ground attack aircraft to engage the location in successive strikes, scoring devastating hits on the target area leading to destruction of several of the buildings and neutralization of their BHT occupants.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast”.