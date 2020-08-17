Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed another logistics base used by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram fighters, killing scores of terrorists at Tumbuma Baba and Boboshe in Borno State

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the success was recorded on the first outing of its newly launched Operation codenamed “HAIL STORM” to wipe out terrorist ravaging the region.

Gen Enenche in a statement said: ‘The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts and logistics structures at Tumbuma Baba and Boboshe in Borno State. This was achieved in airstrikes executed yesterday, 16 August 2020, on the first day of missions of a new subsidiary Operation codenamed “HAIL STORM”, which is an air interdiction operation aimed at taking out identified Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) targets in the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest areas of Borno State.

‘The attack at Tumbuma Baba, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad, was carried out after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicated that several ISWAP fighters and some of their leaders were harboured in some structures concealed under the thick vegetation of the area. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets dispatched by the ATF to attack the location scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing several of the terrorists and destroying their structures. Several terrorists were similarly neutralized and some of their dwellings destroyed at Boboshe, a village along the river line on the Eastern part of the Sambisa Forest, as the NAF jets took turns in engaging the location.

‘The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain its efforts to rid the North East of all terrorists and other criminal elements.’