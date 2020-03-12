Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have killed several terrorists belonging to the Boko Haram group at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement said: “In continuation of Operation Decisive Edge, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised dozens of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. The massive air strikes were conducted in two waves of attacks on March 6 sequel to credible Intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs had relocated some of their fighters to the settlement to reinforce the location preparatory to attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

Consequently, the ATF dispatched an enhanced force package of several attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location.