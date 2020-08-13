Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a base belonging to the Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) logistics and killed several of their fighters at Yamud along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said the terrorists use the logistics base to store their weapons and assemble to launch attacks.

Enenche, in a statement, said that the facility was detected following credible intelligence on activities of the terrorists.