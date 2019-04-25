Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their vehicles and workshops located in Sambisa Forest.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said the terrorists’ workshop was destroyed following Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ISR, platform on a routine mission.

He said the ISR observed significant activities as well as some serviceable vehicles hidden under some trees at a previously abandoned Boko Haram terrorist workshop.

Daramola statement reads: “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some vehicles and neutralised some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at a suspected vehicle workshop in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The operation was conducted on April 24, 2019, after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform on a routine mission observed significant activities as well as some serviceable vehicles hidden under some trees at a previously abandoned BHT vehicle workshop.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled an Alpha Jet to attack the location. Overhead the target area, some of the BHT fighters were seen attempting to flee the location but were taken out by the Alpha Jet’s successful strikes, which also caused the destruction of two vehicles and other equipment at the workshop.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the North East.”