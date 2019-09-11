Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said Air Task Force (ATF), engaged In the counter insurgency operations have destroyed an ammunition-laden gun truck belonging to members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and immobilising another at Garunda in the Northern part of Borno Sate.

Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola who made this known said “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has dealt another blow on the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements by completely destroying an ammunition-laden gun truck and immobilising another one belonging to the group at Garunda in the Northern part of Borno Sate.

“This was achieved yesterday, 10 September 2019, when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft on armed reconnaissance mission along the Gudumbali-Zari-Garunda axis spotted 2 ISWAP gun trucks emerging from Jumaacheri settlement heading towards Garunda.

“The attack aircraft tracked the 2 gun trucks as they attempted to evade detection by driving into folliage. The aircraft engaged one of the gun trucks, which was camouflaged under a tree, in successive passes scoring accurate hits leading to the neutralization of some of the ISWAP occupants. The gun truck was later seen engulfed in flames as a result of multiple mini-explosions of the on-board ammunition. The other gun truck was also tracked and immobilized after its occupants had abandoned it under another tree in the area.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast”