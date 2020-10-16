Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has bombarded the hideout belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and killed scores of their fighters at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Coordinator

Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche who made this known in a statement said “The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State. This was achieved through air strikes executed yesterday, 15 October 2020, as part of a new subsidiary Operation, tagged “WUTAR TABKI”, after series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the 2 locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the 2 locations. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the terrorists.