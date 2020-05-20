Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has killed scores of terrorists and destroyed two of their gun trucks on the outskirts of Dapchi Town in Yobe State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche,in a statement, said, “The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, on May 18 , neutralized unconfirmed number of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed two of their gun trucks on the outskirts of Dapchi Town in Yobe State.

“The air operation was conducted following reports that BHT/ISWAP terrorists, in about five vehicles, had launched an attack on the Town. A Helicopter gunship was scrambled to engage the terrorists and scored direct hits on their vehicles, destroyed two of them and killed the occupants.

“The Chief of the Air Staff commends the air task force for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East”.