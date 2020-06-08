Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the air component of Operation Hadarin has bombarded two bandits’ camp and killed scores of their fighters and top commanders.

The bandits were said to have been killed while trying to converge for a meeting and the warehouse used to store weapons and ammunition destroyed.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement, said: “Scores of armed bandits have been neutralised and their weapons destroyed in air strikes executed by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji at 2 separate bandits’ camps, at Tsibiri and Manya, in Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara State. This was recorded yesterday, June 6, as part of offensive Operation Accord to rid the North West and North Central states of armed banditry.

“The air interdiction mission at Tsibiri, which is located 15km east of Zurmi, was executed on the heels of credible human intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the camp with its clusters of thatched huts nestled close to a group of trees was being used by the bandits to house their fighters and store their weapons and ammunition. Accordingly, two Nigerian Air Force attack helicopters were dispatched to engage the location scoring accurate hits on the target area leading to the destruction of the structures and the weapons and ammunition stored in them as well as the neutralisation of bandits in the huts and surrounding bushes.

“The attack helicopters later conducted an air strike on another camp South of Manya, which also resulted in the killing of more armed bandits, including some of their leaders, as they gathered for a meeting at the location.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations, towards accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central zones of the country.”