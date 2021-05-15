From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Thunder Strike on Friday conducted a series of aerial missions across several locations in Kaduna State, killing several fleeing bandits on motorcycles.

The bandits were reported killed during NAF aerial missions in Chikun, and Birnin Gwari local government areas of the state.

NAF crew also destroyed several hideouts of the bandits in Birnin Gwari LGA.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, “aerial patrols, show-of-force to be sustained over Kaduna metropolis, major routes and other locations of interest.

“The air component of Operation Thunder Strike conducted a series of aerial missions across several locations, as reported in operational feedback from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to the Kaduna State Government.

“Armed reconnaissance was conducted over Erena, Kusasu, Kuduru, Kulefe, Kusherki and Shiroro in neighbouring Niger State, as well as Chikun and environs, in Chikun Local Government area. Bandits were seen fleeing Kaduna State part of Kusasu (in Chikun LGA) on motorcycles. They were trailed by the crew and subsequently neutralised.

“Following this, armed reconnaissance was conducted along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, Olam Farms, Rugu, Akilbu, Polewire Rijana, Katari, Jere and adjoining settlements. Normal human activities and free flow of traffic were observed along the highway and rail line. All locations scanned were reported calm with no threats observed.

“Additionally, strike aircraft carried out operations over Jan Birni, Birnin Gwari Local Government area, which was observed to be active with bandits. The targets were attacked by the aircraft, and was subsequently confirmed that some bandits were indeed taken out and the camp set ablaze and destroyed.

“A second mission was flown over another identified camp in the area, which was also attacked, set ablaze and completely destroyed by two strike aircraft.

“Receiving the feedback, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the crews for the successful missions, and thanked them for their proactive operations”.