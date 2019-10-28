Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday successfully launched operation “NA ZO” to address the menace of banditry in the troubled Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The operation, which was accompanied by a simulation exercise, was the first of its kind in Birni Gwari since bandits who hid inside Kamuku forest which links Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara took over the area and paralysed economic activities a few years ago.

Launching the operation at Kamuku forest, the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, said the operation was in line with his vision for the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure a well-motivated, trained and equipped armed forces that is responsive to national security commitments.

According to him, the Defense Headquarters has facilitated conditions necessary for the services to operate, which has helped the services’ effectiveness in curtailing the myriad of security challenges facing the country.

“This resolve is hinged on one of the drivers of the key drivers of the CAS Vision. That is, Human Capacity Development through Robust and Result Oriented Training for Enhanced Professional Performance,” he added.

The essence of the training and exercises, he said, is to achieve greater success in combat operations.

“In this regard, the Nigerian Air Force has set the trail by ensuring that its personnel are engaged in exercises that evolve lessons, tactics and doctrine in the conduct of Counter Terrorism Operations.

“As a Service vested with the enviable role of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria by air, the timing of this event is apt as it affords the Nigerian Air Force the opportunity to assess the physical and combat readiness of its personnel with a view to making some adjustments and changes where necessary.

“Even more important is the fact that an event of this nature is being organized at a time the Nigerian Air Force and its sister Services are engaged in Counter Insurgency Operations in the North Eastern part of Nigeria and banditry in the North West as well as North Central.”

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Siddique Abubakar, described the training exercise as child of necessity birthed to protect national assets like aircrafts in the defense of Nigeria’s territorial integrity against internal or external saboteurs.

The CAS restated that exercises in the military play a very important role in rehearsing, testing, validating and upgrading the knowledge and skills of personnel.

“Exercising forces was an essential part of operational training, which is critical in preparing forces to operate with the highest levels of professionalism across the entire spectrum of combat and non-combat military operations,” he said.

Earlier, Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal James Gwani, said, “this exercise today was organised to test our operational doctrine and tactics for effective counterterrorism operations as well as to evaluate the synergy between air and surface forces in a complex air to ground operational environment.

“More pertinent today also is that this operational exercise is in consonance with the CAS’ vision to reposition the NAF into a highly professional and disciplined force through capacity building initiatives for effective, efficient and timely employment of air power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

“The timing for this event could therefore not have been more apt as the NAF is currently engaged in Counter Insurgency, anti- Banditry and other Internal Security operations in various operational theatres within the country.

“It is our hope that this exercise would go a long way in further developing our personnel’s capacity, professionalism and combat readiness as we continue to battle forces of insecurity in our dear nation.”