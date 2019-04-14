Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday said it lost one of its airmen to parachuting accident in Kaduna.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made the revelation in a statement in Sunday.

The state read in part: “The Nigerian Air Force is sad to announce the passing of one of its airmen, Corporal Meshach Iliya Komo, who died in Kaduna today, April 14, 2019, in a parachuting accident during re-currency training.

“On behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late airman over this irreparable loss.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”