Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to prevent the outbreak of yellow fever, The Nigeria Air Force, yesterday, held a seminar to enlighten its host communities in Imo State on the danger of the disease.

Speaking on the theme, “Prevention and control of yellow fever”, Flight Officer Wasiu Akeem said the best way to prevent the outbreak of yellow fever was through vaccination.

He said the Aedes Egypti mosquito which is the vector of yellow fever could be subdued by preventing it from blossoming from its breeding environments, such as bushy and water lodged areas.

The state Commander, Bindul Philip, said outbreak of the disease in some parts of the state has compelled the Airforce chief, Air marshal Sadique Abubakar to direct the enlightenment programme in all medical units.

Philip said that all personnel of the command have been vaccinated against the disease also announced that plans are under way to vaccinated the residents of the state despite the insecticide treated mosquito nets distributed to them at the end of the seminar. The captivating lecture was delivered in vernacular to allow the participants understand the motive of the seminar.