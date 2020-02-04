Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday began a 3-day free cancer screening exercise to host communalities in Bauchi.

AVM Charles Ohwo, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), Bauchi stated this at the inauguration of the cancer awareness and screening exercise in Bauchi.

Ohwo disclosed that the exercise focused at providing free screening of prostate, breast and cervical cancer to the people, and urge them to take advantage of the facility in Bauchi.

“We are all aware that cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and it is on the rise especially in developing countries and Nigeria is no exception.

“According to statistics, 197. 9 per 100, 000 had cancer in 2018; the rate was higher in men with 218.6 per 100, 000 as against the 182.6 per 100, 000 in women.

“With the burden growing in almost every country, prevention of cancer is one of the most significant public health challenges in the 21st century,” Ohwo said.

He said that the gesture was part of the service drive to live up to the dictates of its social responsibility

Ohwo added that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, directed the command to organize awareness and cancer screening exercise in the state.

He noted that the service was providing various interventions in its host communities aside the kinetic efforts to address security challenges such as insurgency, banditry and other emerging security threats in the country.

The commander added that the outreach was designed to bring quality medical services closer to the people especially the less privileged; victims of flood, women, children and vulnerable who could not have the opportunity to access such services.

Also speaking, Gov. Bala Mohammed, lauded the gesture, adding that it would enhance healthcare service delivery in the state.

Mohammed, who was represented by Dr Bako Mohammed, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, said the exercise would create awareness on the disease and encourage people to go for regular screening.

He said that government would collaborate with the service to expand its outreach in the state. (NAN)