Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said one of its airmen, Corporal Meshach Iliya Komo, died in a parachuting accident, yesterday.

The deceased, a special forces personnel was said to have died on Sunday in Kaduna during recurrency training.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement said “Komon died in Kaduna, on April 14, in a parachuting accident during recurrency training.

“On behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late airman over this irreparable loss…”