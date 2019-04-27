Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 1,500 members of the Angbaye Community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State are to benefit from the one-day medical outreach organised by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday.

According to the Commander, 161 NAF Hospital, Makurdi, Air Cmdr. Okey Ezeanyagu, the medical outreach is part of the programmes lined up to mark the 55th anniversary of NAF.

He noted that the medical outreach covers all ailments ranging from mild to chronic or acute cases adding that members of the community would be screened for HIV, malaria, diabetes and blood pressure among others ailments.

“We are aware that aged people dominate this community and ailments such as heart failures, diabetes and high blood pressure among others will be what we will be checking for.

“We chose this community because it has one way or the other been touching the lives of our personnel. Most of our retired personnel are living here and the community is easily accessible to other communities around based on its location.”

Ezeanyagu explained further that after screening, those whose cases that need referral would be referred to the NAF hospital at the NAF Base in Makurdi for proper medical attention.

Responding, the village head of the community, Zaki Gbam Terfa, thanked the NAF for considering his community for the medical outreach even as he assured that his people whom he had already sensitised would troop out in large number to be screened and treated.

Some members of the community; Tersoo James and Angela Mnyim who spoke to our correspondent commended the NAF for the medical outreach, saying that it would afford them the opportunity to get all members of their households tested and treated for various ailments.