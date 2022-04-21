From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has constituted an Accident Investigation Board to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the Nigerian Air Force Super Mushak crash on Tuesday.

The NAF Chief made the disclosure when he visited the families of the deceased pilots on board the aircraft; Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu, in Kaduna State.

Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed this in a statement, issued in Abuja.

The statement made available to Daily Sun, reads: “The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will ensure it thoroughly investigates the cause of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash which occurred yesterday, April 19, 2022 at NAF Base, Kaduna. He stated this when he visited Kaduna earlier today to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the two pilots, Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu, who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

“Air Marshal Amao had constituted an Accident Investigation Board upon receiving the sad news of the crash yesterday, to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash. While at Kaduna earlier today, he assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be taken to avert a similar occurrence in the future. He also reminded them of the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agencies to rid the Northwest and, indeed, the entire nation of all criminal elements.

The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity. Kindly bring this information to the awareness of the general public.”