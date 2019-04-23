Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad Muhammad, has reaffirmed the Zamfara Council of Chiefs’ allegation that innocent villagers were killed during various air raids by the Nigerian Air Force; across different communities in the state.

He denied the monarchs made a U-turn on the allegation, as widely reported in the media.

Speaking with reporters in his palace, in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, yesterday, Muhammad also debunked claims the monarchs have apologised to the NAF; over the allegation.

He said the council maintained those killed were mostly innocent villagers, saying a list of casualties has been sent to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Baba Abubakar, through a delegation led by AVM Lubo, which was in the state, on a fact-finding mission.

The monarch claimed the Air Force chief, through the delegation, submitted an apology letter to the traditional rulers, and also, said such collateral damages were not uncommon during military operations.

He lamented rather than taking the war to the bandits, most people have started blaming the traditional rulers for the menace.

“What we are saying is that we are not in confrontation with anybody, be it the Nigerian Air Force or any government at any level.

“But, innocent people are being killed in the cause of raiding bandits. It is our duty to draw the attention of the authorities concerned so that they check on where they went wrong. We are custodians of respected traditional institutions.

“We are custodians of the people’s trust. We are expected to protect the positive interest of our people, we are law abiding citizens. How can any one of us engage negatively in the activities of outlaws?”

He said air force personnel do not also bother to carry out mop actions after the raids, making the bandits to return with more vicious attacks.

Muhammad advised NAF and the ground troops to emphasise on mop-up of any area they attack and advised the people of the state to be vigilant.

He urged the indigenes to assist security operatives with information; to break from the shackles of banditry in the state.