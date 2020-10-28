The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to improve the welfare of its personnel.

The Chief of Air Force (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday, while inaugurating an arcade and water park established by the Nigerian Air Force Investment Ltd. (NAFIL).

Abubakar was represented by the Chief of Accounts/Budget, NAF headquarters, AVM Clement Ogbeche.

Abubakar said he is delighted to be associated with the company and indeed the entire NAF Holding Company for its efforts in improving the welfare of NAF’s personnel.

“This project which is fully funded and carried out by NAFIL is part of its efforts toward providing ample welfare amenities for the benefit of NAF personnel and their families as well as the general public.

“It is pertinent to state that NAFIL, which is an investment outfit whose capital base is drawn from contributions by all NAF personnel has pursued a lot of projects.

“The projects are for the improvement of welfare of our personnel and the general public.

“I am highly impressed with your commitment to achieve these laudable feats as this will equally enhance the dividends which the company pays to NAF personnel on their contributions.

“There is also no doubt that our personnel and their families will also definitely enjoy the benefits which these beautiful facilities in this very serene environment will provide,” he said.

The Managing Director of the company, Air Commodore Uchechi Nwagwu, said development of the facility is one of NAFIL’s efforts at diversification of its portfolios in enhancing its turnover.

Nwagwu noted that the company has gradually grown to become a leading investment outfit that manages contributions of NAF personnel.

“It is to this end, that NAFIL decided to identify a green area within the city centre to create facilities for recreation for NAF’s personnel and the general public,” he said. (NAN)