From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has released the names of the seven officers who died in the ill-fated plane crash in Abuja.

Director public relations and information Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known said the Chief of the Sir Staff(CAS), Air Vice Marshall Amao, has visited the crash site in company of the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, and the Service Chiefs.

The statement titled “UPDATE ON AIR ACCIDENT INVOLVING NIGERIAN AIR FORCE AIRCRAFT” reads ; “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), earlier today, 21 February 2021, confirmed that one of its aircraft, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201), crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after reporting engine failure enroute Minna, where it was scheduled to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students/staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.

“As earlier stated, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has instituted an investigative panel to determine the remote and immediate causes of the accident. While the panel has commenced its work, the NAF, having notified the Next of Kins/family members of the deceased, regretfully announces that the following 7 personnel lost their lives in the crash:

“Earlier, the CAS visited the scene of the accident, in company of the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retired); Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, and other Service Chiefs. The CAS, on behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, once more commiserates with the families of the deceased personnel and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls eternal repose.

Meanwhile the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency said it has recovered all seven bodies of the ill fated crash from the scene of the accident.

The Director-General, Alhaji Abass Idriss, who made this known said the remains of the deceased recovered few hours after the crash have been deposited at the Nigeria Air Force morgue in Abuja.

The FERMA, boss in a telephone interview denied reports that some persons were killed on the ground by the aircraft. He said nobody else died aside the seven persons on board the aircraft.

According to him, “We recovered seven bodies from the crash site and the remains have been taken to the NAF morgue. The NAF has the manifest and they know all those on board. The plane did not crash into any building or individuals on the ground, so all the people on board have been accounted for.” He added.