Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has restated its commitment to peace and security in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta region. The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Vice- Marshall Uburufih Peter Uzezi, who stated this while declaring open a medical outreach mission at Toru- Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the NAF over the weekend, noted that the Force would not waver in discharging its responsibilities.

According to him, NAF needs the prayers and the support of the people to succeed in its mission in the state and in the region.

“We would continue to solicit your prayers and support to facilitate the role of Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Armed Forces in our onerous task of maintaining peace and security in Bayelsa State and ensure sustained socio-economic wellbeing of the citizens. Nigerian Air Force would continue to support all efforts to ensure that there is peace and security in the state,” he said.

On the medical mission, Uzezi disclosed that the choice of Toru- Orua being the home community of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson was based on the support NAF and the Mobility Command has enjoyed from the governor.

He recalled the NAF intervention during the flood disaster in 2012 and 2018, noting that “Nigerian Air Force has been in the fore front of responding to welfare and emergency needs of host communities through provision of essential amenities and medical outreach.”

Uzezi explained that the “medical outreach is being conducted to commemorate Nigerian Air Force Day 2019 celebration as part of our corporate social responsibility drive our host community,” adding: “It is geared towards improving civil-military relations between Nigerian Air Force and its host communities.”

He encouraged the people of the community to take advantage of the diabetes screening, free eye test and presence of Nigerian Air Force personnel to present medical needs.

The Chief of Staff, Bayelsa State Government House, Talford Ongolo, who represented Dickson, commended the NAF for its consistency to its corporate social responsibility to Bayelsans.

According to him, Bayelsans have shown that they are more comfortable with the NAF because of their track record of professionalism and dedication to duty.