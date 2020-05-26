(Muhammad Adam, NAN)

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, has renewed the loyalty and support of the Nigerian Air Force to the Commander-In-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sadiq gave the assurance at the Chief of the Air Force Eid-el-Fitr Luncheon organised with troops in the North East on Monday in Yola.

Represented by Air Commodore Muhammed Yusuf, Commander 153 Base Services Group, Yola, Sadiq said that the get together was a tradition to bring the Air personnel in the region together.

”Let me assure our loyalty to the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his constant support to the Nigeria Air Forces.

”The get together is a tradition being organised by the Nigeria Air Force to facilitate the front Air personnel in the North East region during the festivity.

”And the Nigeria Air Force is committed to ensure our country is safe and people can go to their normal activities,” Sadiq said.

He added that the Nigeria Air Force base in Yola would continue to play a vital role in the fight against insurgency in the northeast.

He equally assured the people of Adamawa in particular and the entire region the utmost best of the Air Force to protect them from dreaded insurgents and other crimes.

Host Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa appreciated the Nigeria Air Force’s role in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Fintiri, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, recalled that before the opening of COVID-19 test centre in Yola, the state government relied on Nigeria Air Force to carry samples of suspected Corona patients to Abuja for the test.

”The Nigeria Air Force had also rendered social services to our people which include education and healthcare services,” the governor acknowledged.