NAF restates commitment to training to tackle insecurity

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has restated its commitment to training on weapon handling as part of continued measures to tackle the myriad of insecurity in the country.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC,) Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Air Vice Marshal Aliyu Gaya Bello who stated this at the First 2021 Biannual HQ MC Range Classification said weapon handling is central to the professionalism of members of the Armed Forces.

Bello commended the Chief of Air Staf(CAS)f, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao for approving the exercise and making it a biannual event.

According to him, Mobility Command would reciprocate the gesture of the CAS by remaining focus on its task and conduct its duties professionally to actualise the vision of the CAS.

“This exercise is aimed at improving the marksmanship and weapon handling skills of our personnel thereby making them more proficient in the profession of arms. This is particularly needful considering the current security situation in the country which makes us to be constantly on duty in order to play our respective roles in the defence and protection of our dear nation

“There is no gainsaying that any arm-bearing personnel that is not proficient in the use of his or her weapon is not only a threat to themselves, but also threats to others who may depend on him at critical moments. This reality is at the core of our responsibilities as members of the Armed Forces and security agencies to ensure that each and every one of us is thoroughly adept and proficient in weapon handling”

The special guest of honour, Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan commended Bello for extending invitation to sister services and security agencies which according to him “is a demonstration of the esprit-de-corps and synergy that exist among our Services at the strategic level, which naturally cascades down to the operational and tactical levels of operation”

He said there is need to strengthen the synergy considering the current state of national security which demands a unified approach as members of the Armed Forces.

“ As members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, we are confronted daily with security situations that place very heavy demand on our professional competences and skills, When necessary, our application of lethal force in such situations, must be clinical and precise to guarantee the operational effectiveness required to resolve those security situations in our favour. Expectedly, training is a key and very important means of attaining the requisite combat readiness for the desired operational effectiveness. Training exercises such as range classification exercises are thus veritable tools in grooming our troops in the professional and precise application of lethal force”