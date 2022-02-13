From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Security personnel attached to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, allegedly denied the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, access to the Airforce Base, Makurdi, as he tried to approach the flight line to receive Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The vice president it was gathered made a brief stopover at the base on his way to Wukari, Taraba State, to attend the convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Wukari. It was further learnt that Governor Ortom had received a letter of notification from the Presidency to the effect that he would receive the vice president in Makurdi in keeping with protocol.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after returning from the Airforce Base, the visibly angry governor condemned in very strong terms, the action of security personnel, which he described as “unacceptable breach of protocol and politics taken too far.”

He expressed regret that he had set out to attend the burial of Professor Ignatius Ayua but had to delegate the deputy governor in order to receive the vice president, when he received a letter from the Presidency intimating him about the vice president’s transit visit.

The letter addressed to the governor from the State House, Abuja, was dated 10th February, 2022 with reference VP/SP/DOP/26 and titled: “Visit of His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria to Wukari, Taraba State transiting NAF Base, Makurdi, on Saturday, 12th February, 2022.”

The letter, which was signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President/Head of Protocol, Office of the Vice President, Ambassador Abdullahi Gwary, and addressed to Governor Ortom informed him that the vice president would return through the same route in the afternoon.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Addressing newsmen on the incident, the governor said: “It is unfortunate that an ugly incident occurred today, which is a breach of protocol and I feel so sad for our country Nigeria, where everything has been reduced to politics. There are certain things you don’t politicise.

“I was to attend the burial ceremony of one of our elders and leader, Prof Ignitius Ayua; I’d made all arrangements to travel to Konshisha Local Government Area (LGA), then this letter was brought to me, that the vice-president is going to be in transit, through Makurdi to Wukari

“It is a normal thing, when distinguished dignitaries, like the president or the vice-president is passing through your state, that the governor receives him.

“I decided to mandate the deputy governor to represent me at the burial of Prof. Ayua. So, this morning, I got prepared and went to the Airforce Base, where the vice president was supposed to land. Unfortunately, I was bounced at the gate, in my own state. It doesn’t happen. This is a breach of protocol, and this is not accepted. This is politics taken too far. This is not correct and somebody must account for this.

“If a personality like the vice president is visiting my state and I cannot go there to welcome him, then it will be a breach of protocol on my part. How can I go to the Airforce Base and I am bounced at the gate? I mean, it has never happened, anywhere in this country.”

Speaking further, as he displayed the letter from the Office of the Vice President, he said: “I think we should, if we must make progress, differentiate between politics and government activities. It is government activity that I welcome Mr President or Vice President; that I welcome any dignitary that comes here from the Federal Government.

“As I talk to you, the entire Gwer-West is under siege. The Fulani have been burning down houses; and I was supposed to go there, but I had to shift that to receive the vice president. I feel so pained that politics has been taken beyond what is supposed to be. There is no permanent enemy or permanent friend in politics. Tomorrow I can be the best friend of the president if they choose to do the right thing. I do not have any problem with the president or vice president, and all the things that I say they are meant to add value to our development and get things right. I have never insulted the president, the vice president or the Federal Government, but there are certain things that they are doing which are wrong that should be corrected.”