Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to wing 4 new new pilots and graduate 2 tactical pilots in Abuja.

The pilots, among them a female, have just completed their Basic Flying Course 19A and Tactical Flying Course 24B, respectively.

The female officer, Flying Officer Kafayat Sani, is the first female fighter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force. She has just completed her tactical flying course and is now a fully certified fighter pilot of the Alpha jet.



Flying Officer Kafayat Sani

The ceremony which is taking place at the MD Umar Blue room is being attended by senior officers families of the pilots to be winged among other invited guests.